imaginationforpeople.org

This domain is registered for one of our customers.

If this is your domain name, please visit this page to see how to register it as DNS zone into your account.

Note: If you already have registered the DNS zone for your domain name, please wait for DNS propagation. Your web site will be displayed soon. It may take few minutes.

* Do you know what the Domain Name System is?

Suggested article: What is DNS? How does Domain Name System work?

The Domain Name System, or DNS, is one of the Internet's pillars that we use daily but are unaware of. This system is similar to a telephone directory with people's names. However, it employs an IP address that corresponds to a domain name instead of a phone.

DNS binds a domain name to an IP address. It has a hierarchical look and starts from right to left (i.e., from .org.). We would not easily access web pages if the Domain Name System did not exist. Unfortunately, that means we'll have to type in the IP address of the page we're looking for every time.

DNS is a multi-component system that aims to improve the Internet user experience. Some of its basic terms are:

Domain name

IP address

DNS records

DNS query

DNS server

The Domain Name System allows us to easily and quickly access the different Internet pages. If you want to learn more about it, you can check the following page about the Domain Name System and how it works.